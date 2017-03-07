Juventus push for Tolisso

By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest Juventus are amping-up their pursuit of Lyon midfielder Corentin Tolisso.

The Bianconeri are looking to bring in a top-class midfielder in the summer, and the 22-year-old has emerged as their primary target.

According to this morning’s Corriere dello Sport, negotiations are well underway with l’OL, with the Old Lady looking to close the deal for around €30m.

The French club are asking for at least €40m, but the newspaper believes this gap could be bridged with the inclusion of Mario Lemina in the deal.

Juve value the Gabonese international at €20m, and Lyon may be tempted to usurp rivals Marseille by signing their former player and current target.

