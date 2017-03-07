Fofana out for three months

By Football Italia staff

It’s expected that Udinese midfielder Seko Fofana will be out for three months after an operation on a broken leg.

The 21-year-old fractured his fibula in an accidental clash in the 1-1 draw with Juventus at the weekend, later lamenting “football can be so cruel”.

Now the former Manchester City man has gone under the knife at Villa Stuart in Rome, with professor Attilio Santucci performing the operation.

Fofana spent the night in the clinic, and will begin recovery work today, with the total recovery time estimated at around three months.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.