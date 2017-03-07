NEWS
Tuesday March 7 2017
 Fofana out for three months
By Football Italia staff

It’s expected that Udinese midfielder Seko Fofana will be out for three months after an operation on a broken leg.

The 21-year-old fractured his fibula in an accidental clash in the 1-1 draw with Juventus at the weekend, later lamenting “football can be so cruel”.

Now the former Manchester City man has gone under the knife at Villa Stuart in Rome, with professor Attilio Santucci performing the operation.

Fofana spent the night in the clinic, and will begin recovery work today, with the total recovery time estimated at around three months.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies