Madrid skip morning training

By Football Italia staff

Real Madrid will reportedly skip a morning training session, to avoid travelling through a chaotic Naples.

Los Merengues are staying at Palazzo Caracciolo ahead of the second leg of their Champions League Last 16 tie against Napoli, with the Spaniards holding a 3-1 lead.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Zinedine Zidane will take his players through a tactical session at the hotel, but there will be no morning training session.

Madrid’s team bus would be surrounded by Partenopei supporters for the entirety of the 11km journey, which would only cause stress and delays.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.