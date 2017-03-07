NEWS
Tuesday March 7 2017
Madrid skip morning training
By Football Italia staff

Real Madrid will reportedly skip a morning training session, to avoid travelling through a chaotic Naples.

Los Merengues are staying at Palazzo Caracciolo ahead of the second leg of their Champions League Last 16 tie against Napoli, with the Spaniards holding a 3-1 lead.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Zinedine Zidane will take his players through a tactical session at the hotel, but there will be no morning training session.

Madrid’s team bus would be surrounded by Partenopei supporters for the entirety of the 11km journey, which would only cause stress and delays.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies