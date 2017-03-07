Roma have Kessie deal but…

By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest Roma have a deal with Atalanta for Franck Kessié, but his agent is waiting for Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.

The 20-year-old midfielder has been one of the revelations of the season, scoring six Serie A goals as the Orobici have mounted an unlikely European push.

The Ivorian has been consistently linked with Roma, and the Giallorossi met with his agent to try and work out a deal.

According to Corriere di Bergamo, there is an agreement between the two clubs for around €40m, which would likely be paid over several years.

However, Kessié’s agent is waiting for the big English clubs, with particular interest from Chelsea, and PSG.

