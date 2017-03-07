Zapata: ‘Udinese stay impossible’

By Football Italia staff

Duvan Zapata admits it’s “almost impossible” for him to stay at Udinese, but he’d like to remain.

The Colombian striker is on a two-year loan from Napoli, but the Zebrette have no right of redemption.

“I know these are my last three months here in Udine,” Zapata confirmed to Gazzetta dello Sport.

“I want to play my best, I want to score goals and it would be nice to stay here. My family and I are very happy in the city.

“Is there a chance I’ll stay? The way things stand right now, no. Udinese have no right of redemption, it’s a two-year loan.

“I know it’s almost impossible, but I’m very happy here and I hope they’ll make an attempt to keep me.

“Will I, Napoli or my agent decide? All three, but I’ll have the final say.”

