Inter v Juventus for Sanchez

By Football Italia staff

Reports in Italy claim Juventus and Inter will battle for Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez this summer.

The Chilean international is out of contract in the summer of 2018, and reportedly had a bust-up with manager Arsene Wenger last week.

Despite the denials of the Gunners boss, Tuttosport reports that the relationship between the two has totally broken down, and Sanchez will leave if Wenger signs a new contract.

It’s thought both Juve and the Nerazzurri want to sign the 28-year-old this summer, with the former having a slight advantage as they can offer Champions League football.

However, Inter’s owners Suning Group are said to be willing to spend €150m this summer to close the gap to the Old Lady.

