Decibel measurer at Napoli-Madrid

By Football Italia staff

Napoli have announced that there will be a decibel measurer at tonight’s Real Madrid match to verify the noise of the San Paolo crowd.

The Parteneopei faithful famously scream the final two words of the Champions League anthem before the match, and a raucous atmosphere is expected for tonight’s second leg.

“SSC Napoli is pleased to announce that at the Napoli-Real Madrid match, a decibel measurer will be used to verify the intensity of the scream of ‘The Champions’ which the Azzurri fans accompany the Champions League anthem with,” a statement reads.

“It’s a way to highlight the passion, affection and emotion that only our stadium has to offer and confer, even internationally.

“Scream your passion for Napoli on the night of the European stars.”

