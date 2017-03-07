No sleep for Real Madrid in Naples

By Football Italia staff

Around 100 Napoli fans reportedly blared car horns and banged pots and pans to keep Real Madrid’s players awake last night.

The Partenopei are looking to overturn a 3-1 first leg deficit in their Champions League Last 16 tie, and Stadio San Paolo will be a cauldron of noise tonight.

However, Spanish newspaper Sport reports that the noisy atmosphere hasn’t been confined to the stadium.

Around 100 fans gathered outside Los Merengues’ hotel, chanting about Napoli, banging pots and pans together and blaring the horns on their cars.

The aim was to prevent the Madrid players being able to sleep, making them tired ahead of tonight’s match.

Zinedine Zidane has already decided to skip the morning training session, due to the hassle of travelling through Naples to the stadium.

Such is the anticipation for the match, San Paolo will open its gates at 14.00 UK time, ahead of a 19.45 kick-off.

