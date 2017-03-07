Inter are set to hand new contracts to Jeison Murillo, Gary Medel and Danilo D’Ambrosio, reports suggest.
The Nerazzurri are looking to maintain a solid foundation for the upcoming season, before adding some quality new recruits to Stefano Pioli’s squad.
According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Chilean midfielder Medel will be given a new deal, tying him to the club until 2020.
D’Ambrosio will be given an extension until the same year, while centre-back Jeison Murillo will renew until 2022.
