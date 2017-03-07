NEWS
Tuesday March 7 2017
Inter trio set for renewals
By Football Italia staff

Inter are set to hand new contracts to Jeison Murillo, Gary Medel and Danilo D’Ambrosio, reports suggest.

The Nerazzurri are looking to maintain a solid foundation for the upcoming season, before adding some quality new recruits to Stefano Pioli’s squad.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Chilean midfielder Medel will be given a new deal, tying him to the club until 2020.

D’Ambrosio will be given an extension until the same year, while centre-back Jeison Murillo will renew until 2022.

