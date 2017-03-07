Pavoletti, Giaccherini out for Napoli

By Football Italia staff

Leonardo Pavoletti and Emanuele Giaccherini have been left out of the Napoli squad for tonight’s Real Madrid match.

The Partenopei are looking to overturn a 3-1 deficit from the away leg of their Champions League Last 16 tie, and have named their squad this afternoon.

Pavoletti, Giaccherini, Ivan Strinic and Vlad Chiriches have all been left out, as there are only seven substitute places available in the Champions League.

Arkadiusz Milik is fit and healthy, but Dries Martens is likely to be given the nod ahead of him up-front.

Napoli squad to face Real Madrid: Reina, Rafael, Sepe, Albiol, Maksimovic, Ghoulam, Hysaj, Koulibaly, Maggio, Allan, Diawara, Rog, Hamsik, Jorginho, Zielinski, Callejon, Insigne, Mertens, Milik

