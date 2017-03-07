Taylor to ref Lyon-Roma

By Football Italia staff

English referee Anthony Taylor will take charge of Roma’s trip to face Lyon on Thursday, UEFA has announced.

The Giallorossi travel to France for the first leg of their Europa League Last 16 tie, 10 years after the last meeting between the sides.

The man in the middle will be Premier League referee Taylor, with compatriots Jake Collin and Simon Bennett as his assistants.

Also present will be additional assistants Jon Moss and Andre Marriner, with fourth official Adam Nunn.

Taylor has officiated an Italian side once already this season, overseeing Juventus 2-0 win over Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League group stage.

