Chiesa: ‘Staying at Fiorentina’

By Football Italia staff

Federico Chiesa assures “my future is at Fiorentina” but “has a very long way to go” to emulate his father.

The 19-year-old forward, son of Enrico Chiesa, has broken into the Viola team this season, making 11 Serie A starts and scoring two goals.

“My future is at Fiorentina,” Chiesa confirmed on TGR Rai.

“I want to win with the Viola shirt on.

“Like my dad? I have a very long way to go, I’m not even as good at shooting as him.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.