Bale in doubt for Napoli?

By Football Italia staff

Reports in Spain and Italy say Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale is a slight doubt for tonight’s Napoli game.

The Welsh winger had been expected to start alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema, as Los Merengues seek to kill off the Champions League tie which they currently lead 3-1.

However, TVE in Spain reports that Bale didn’t finish last night’s training session at Stadio San Paolo, meaning he may start the match on the bench.

Premium Sport also reports that there is some doubt surrounding his presence, but expects Bale to be named in Zinedine Zidane’s starting XI.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.