Report: Chiellini to miss Milan

By Football Italia staff

Despite assurances from the player himself, it’s reported Giorgio Chiellini will miss Juventus-Milan on Friday.

The centre-back went off with a thigh injury in the draw with Udinese, immediately raising fears he could miss the clash with the Rossoneri.

Despite assurances from the Italian international that the injury is “nothin serious”, Sky believes that Coach Max Allegri is already planning to be without Chiellini.

Andrea Barzagli is the most likely candidate to replace him, but Daniele Rugani or Medhi Benatia could also fill in beside Leonardo Bonucci.

