Agnelli: 'I did not meet Mafia ultras'

By Football Italia staff

Juventus President Andrea Agnelli has replied to new reports he met with ultras who were also members of organised crime. “What you are reading is FALSE.”

The latest report emerged from news agency Ansa based on documentation that reached the Turin Prosecutor via the FIGC Prosecutor.

“Saverio Dominello and his son Rocco are representatives in Turin of the Bellocco Pesce clan, of Rosarno. Rocco Dominello has a rapport with the Juve directors to deal with tickets and season tickets.

“The directors who had contact with these people are: Merulla, Carugo, D’Angelo and President Agnelli.”

It’s noted that director general Beppe Marotta also met with these ultras, albeit occasionally, but is not involved in this investigation.

“With respect to the investigative and judicial branches, I remind that I have NEVER met Mafia bosses. What you are reading is FALSE,” replied President Agnelli via Twitter.

It’s entirely possible Agnelli met with the ultras leaders without knowing their background.

