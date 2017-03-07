Decibel Bellini: 'Create Real Hell'

By Football Italia staff

Napoli speaker Decibel Bellini assured the Stadio San Paolo crowd “will create an absolute hell” for Real Madrid tonight.

The second leg of the Champions League Round of 16 kicks off at 19.45 GMT.

They will already have experts at the ready to measure how loud the fans can scream ‘The Champions’ at the end of the UEFA anthem and have been doing practice runs, as over 10,000 fans are in the stadium four hours before kick-off.

“I believe in the comeback, as do all Neapolitans,” stadium speaker ‘Decibel’ Bellini told Bernabeu Digital.

“We must be united and play with heart. It’s the only way to beat the world club champions.

“The San Paolo is very important, it is our house and tonight it’ll be 12 against 11.

“The Neapolitan fans are very passionate and this evening they will create an absolute hell for Real Madrid.”

