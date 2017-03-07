Chiellini out of Juventus-Milan

By Football Italia staff

Giorgio Chiellini will be out for Friday’s clash with Milan, but the Juventus defender has no serious injury, so can be ready for Porto.

The centre-back limped off during Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Udinese at the Dacia Arena.

There were fears of another relapse of his repeated muscular problems.

However, according to Sky Sport Italia this evening, tests showed no lesions or traumas to the flexor muscles in the left leg.

It is still enough to keep Chiellini out of Friday night’s Serie A encounter with Milan.

However, he should be fine for next week’s Champions League second leg showdown with Porto.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.