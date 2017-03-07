NEWS
Tuesday March 7 2017
Evra: 'Bring Mandzukic to Marseille'
By Football Italia staff

Patrice Evra said he would love to see his former Juventus teammate Mario Mandzukic at Olympique Marseille. “He’d have such success in France.”

The France international moved to the Ligue 1 club in the January transfer window.

“Mandzukic is a great striker, he’d have such success in France,” Evra told BEin Sports.

“I would like to see him wearing the Marseille shirt. I think Mandzukic would be an excellent buy.”

Croatia international hitman Mandzukic is already well-travelled, having played in Germany, Croatia, Spain and Italy.

