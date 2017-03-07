Patrice Evra said he would love to see his former Juventus teammate Mario Mandzukic at Olympique Marseille. “He’d have such success in France.”
The France international moved to the Ligue 1 club in the January transfer window.
“Mandzukic is a great striker, he’d have such success in France,” Evra told BEin Sports.
“I would like to see him wearing the Marseille shirt. I think Mandzukic would be an excellent buy.”
Croatia international hitman Mandzukic is already well-travelled, having played in Germany, Croatia, Spain and Italy.
