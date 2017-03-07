Moggi: 'Napoli scared Real Madrid'

By Football Italia staff

Luciano Moggi believes Real Madrid were “scared by Napoli’s latest performance against Roma, as they are fully aware they don’t know how to defend.”

The Champions League showdown kicks off at the packed Stadio San Paolo at 19.45 GMT.

Follow the build-up and action as it happens on the LIVEBLOG.

“Real Madrid have a great deal of respect for Napoli, but they were also scared by the latest performance against Roma,” Moggi told Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.

The Partenopei won 2-1 at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday evening with a Dries Mertens brace.

Napoli lost the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie at the Bernabeu, 3-1.

“Real Madrid are fully aware they don’t know how to defend, so Napoli’s strategy has to be cautious: they can’t just throw themselves forward from the start with no holds barred.

“Leaving space to those strikers can be lethal.”

