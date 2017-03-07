Line-ups: Napoli-Real Madrid

By Football Italia staff

Napoli go all-in for their Champions League decider with Real Madrid, as Dries Mertens, Lorenzo Insigne and Marek Hamsik take on Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo.

It kicks off at the Stadio San Paolo at 19.45 GMT, follow the build-up and action as it happens on the Liveblog.

The Partenopei had taken the lead at the Bernabeu in the first leg with Insigne’s stunning lob from midfield, but the reigning Champions League holders fought back for a 3-1 win.

That means a 2-0 result here would be enough to send the Italians through on away goals.

Maurizio Sarri backs Mertens as the centre-forward, especially after his brace for the 2-1 win away to Roma on Saturday, flanked by Insigne and Jose Callejon.

Arek Milik is on the bench in case he is needed to add some height later in the game, but Leonardo Pavoletti and Emanuele Giaccherini are not even on the bench.

The big surprise is that Allan makes his comeback in the starting XI after missing the Roma match with a muscular problem.

He is chosen rather than Piotr Zielinski, providing a more muscular core to the side with Amadou Diawara and Hamsik, sending Zielinski, Jorginho and Marko Rog on the bench.

Pepe Reina is particularly fired up following his astonishing fingertip save on to the crossbar in the final minute of their win at Roma, a much-needed boost in confidence.

Gareth Bale wasn’t fully fit for the first leg, but he is in the starting XI here completing the BBC with Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Raphael Varane and Fabio Coentrao are out of action.

Real Madrid have scored in 46 consecutive games in all competition, a new Spanish record, but they have also kept just two clean sheets in their last 13 matches.

Napoli have lost only one of their last 20 European home games, winning 13 and drawing six.

Cristiano Ronaldo has failed to find the net in his last five Champions League appearances, but Benzema scored in each of his last four appearances in this tournament.

Real Madrid have won only one of their nine Champions League trips to Italy, but have lost only one of their last nine away fixtures in this tournament.

As a special occasion, the teams will enter the field from the middle of the arena and not the usual gate behind the goal, which should make the atmosphere even more intimidating.

There are experts ready with a decibel monitor to measure just how loud the Napoli fans can scream ‘The Champions’ at the end of the UEFA anthem – it has been known to show up on the seismograph.

Napoli: Reina; Hysaj, Raul Albiol, Koulibaly, Ghoulam; Allan, Diawara, Hamsik; Callejon, Mertens, Insigne

Napoli bench: Rafael, Jorginho, Maggio, Maksimovic, Zielinski, Rog, Milik

Real Madrid: Navas; Carvajal, Ramos, Pepe, Marcelo; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Bale, Benzema, Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid bench: Casilla, Nacho, James Rodriguez, Lucas Vazquez, Morata, Isco, Danilo

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.