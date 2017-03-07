Insigne: 'Napoli fans fire us up'

By Football Italia staff

Lorenzo Insigne admits the packed Stadio San Paolo “fires you up” as Napoli host Real Madrid in the Champions League. “We have to play our football.”

It kicks off at 19.45 GMT, click here for the line-ups and Liveblog.

Insigne opened the scoring in the first leg at the Bernabeu before the 3-1 defeat.

“We have to stay calm and play our football, then at the end of the day we’ll see where we are,” Insigne told Mediaset Premium.

“We know that they have great champions, but we will try to cause them problems. We have to play the way we always do, as we need two goals to qualify.

“If we focus on scoring as early as possible, we will certainly make mistakes by opening up spaces in defence.

“The fans are always close to us and we will try to give them something to celebrate at the final whistle. Seeing the stadium like this really fires you up.”

