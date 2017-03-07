NEWS
Tuesday March 7 2017
Sacchi: 'Napoli without limits'
By Football Italia staff

Arrigo Sacchi believes Napoli can overturn the 3-1 first leg defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League. “Emotion and desire without limits.”

“There is always hope, always, and we must believe to do everything to the max of our capabilities,” said the legendary Coach and current Mediaset Premium pundit.

“Emotions without limits, desire without limits. Play with heart, but a cool head. You are facing world champions with an infinite history. These are top players. It’s a test of maturity.

“Two years ago Lorenzo Insigne was a reserve player, now he is their star. I want Napoli to play a great game, as I love teams who are optimistic and take the initiative like Napoli. Their football is the protagonist.

“If Napoli want to win tonight, they need to stop the Real Madrid players, including Luka Modric. Pressing is essential, as it stops them getting the ball.”

