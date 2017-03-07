Butragueno backs Zidane choices

By Football Italia staff

Real Madrid director Emilio Butragueno backs Zinedine Zidane’s tactical choices for tonight’s Champions League trip to Napoli.

It kicks off at 19.45 GMT, click here for the line-ups and Liveblog.

“We were lucky 30 years ago and scored in the final minutes,” the Real Madrid director told Mediaset Premium.

Despite winning the first leg 3-1 at the Bernabeu, Zidane has chosen to start with the BBC – Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Benzema, Bale and Ronaldo are extraordinary players. Zidane has many choices, if he chose these players to start then he did it to win, score and qualify for the next round.”

