Tuesday March 7 2017
Butragueno backs Zidane choices
By Football Italia staff

Real Madrid director Emilio Butragueno backs Zinedine Zidane’s tactical choices for tonight’s Champions League trip to Napoli.

“We were lucky 30 years ago and scored in the final minutes,” the Real Madrid director told Mediaset Premium.

Despite winning the first leg 3-1 at the Bernabeu, Zidane has chosen to start with the BBC – Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Benzema, Bale and Ronaldo are extraordinary players. Zidane has many choices, if he chose these players to start then he did it to win, score and qualify for the next round.”

