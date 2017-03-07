Hamsik: 'Napoli heads held high'

By Football Italia staff

Marek Hamsik said Napoli “leave the Champions League with heads held high” after a 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid.

As at the Bernabeu, the Partenopei had taken the lead, but crumbled by conceding on set plays.

“We leave the Champions League with heads held high. In the first half we proved that we can play it out with one of the best teams in the world,” Hamsik told Mediaset Premium.

“It’s a shame that we conceded the goals on set plays. We can fight it out with the biggest clubs and that is a starting point.

“Now we must concentrate on Serie A and the Coppa Italia, which are two objectives. From tomorrow we’ll think about Crotone.

“One thing is for sure – we need to improve on corners.”

