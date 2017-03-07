Zidane: 'Real Madrid suffered'

By Football Italia staff

Zinedine Zidane admits Real Madrid “suffered” against Napoli and started badly, but “the 3-1 result speaks clearly. There’s no luck in football.”

As at the Bernabeu, the Partenopei had taken the lead at the Stadio San Paolo, but fell apart for a 3-1 final score in each leg.

“In the first half we suffered, we didn’t get into the game properly, while Napoli did,” the Coach told Mediaset Premium.

“Napoli took the initiative at first, but we emerged in the long run. We cannot play well every time, as we have to focus on the good things, that we had a much better second half.

“I don’t think we were lucky, as good luck doesn’t exist in football. The 3-1 result speaks clearly, the difference was made by our quality, even if we suffered at times.”

