NEWS
Tuesday March 7 2017
Zidane: 'Real Madrid suffered'
By Football Italia staff

Zinedine Zidane admits Real Madrid “suffered” against Napoli and started badly, but “the 3-1 result speaks clearly. There’s no luck in football.”

As at the Bernabeu, the Partenopei had taken the lead at the Stadio San Paolo, but fell apart for a 3-1 final score in each leg.

“In the first half we suffered, we didn’t get into the game properly, while Napoli did,” the Coach told Mediaset Premium.

“Napoli took the initiative at first, but we emerged in the long run. We cannot play well every time, as we have to focus on the good things, that we had a much better second half.

“I don’t think we were lucky, as good luck doesn’t exist in football. The 3-1 result speaks clearly, the difference was made by our quality, even if we suffered at times.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies