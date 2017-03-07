Ramos: 'Real Madrid must reflect'

By Football Italia staff

Sergio Ramos admits Real Madrid “need to reflect on the errors we made” after their 3-1 Champions League win over Napoli.

The Merengues were trailing at the Stadio San Paolo until Ramos popped up with two headers from Toni Kroos corners in the space of six minutes.

“It was my 100th game in the Champions League and I wanted to help with goals at a tricky time,” Ramos told UEFA’s official website.

“We suffered, but we got through it together. If we knew the formula for success, then everything would be very easy.”

Napoli dominated the first half and hit the woodwork with Dries Mertens.

“Sometimes things don’t go as you have worked on them. It’s a game to reflect on, especially in the first period.

“Despite that, I’m happy to go through but we need to reflect on the errors we made.”

