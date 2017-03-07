Post new comment

The 12th man of the San Paolo pushed Napoli as far as they could, writes Gaby McKay , but errors cost the Partenopei.

For 45 minutes, it really looked as though Napoli could do it. With a raucous San Paolo at their backs, Maurizio Sarri’s men hassled and harried Real Madrid to within an inch of their lives.

The most gentrified of Europe’s elite were made to look all-too common. Passes were shanked into touch, shots were sent flying high into the Neapolitan night. Even Cristiano Ronaldo, that footballing Terminator, could only hit the post with the goal at his mercy.

When Dries Mertens gave his side the lead, the earth-shaking din would have worried seismologists at Vesuvius. In the end though, there was to be no eruption. Napoli exited with their heads held high, but with a fizzle rather than a bang.

Criticising Sarri’s side for exiting to Los Merengues would be churlish. Madrid’s annual revenue of €620m dwarfs the €142m the Campanian outfit can boast. That passionate Partenopei faithful can be proud of their side’s performance over the two legs, but there still must remain a twinge of regret for what might have been.

Real Madrid’s front-three, Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and Ronaldo, cost a combined €235m. Had Napoli been ripped apart by that trio - remember that yearly revenue? - it could be written off as a case of superior resources trumping a genuine project. In many ways it was that, but it’s not the whole story.

Both of the Spanish side’s goals came via Sergio Ramos on set pieces. Is there any football fan in the world who doesn’t know what the defender can do in these situations? His second goal saw both Raul Albiol and Kalidou Koulibaly contesting the header, but Ramos still came out on top. That’s not about resources, that’s just bad defending. It may go down as a Mertens own-goal, but the fault did not lie with the Belgian.

Koulibaly in particular struggled, his touch under pressure often exposed over the two legs. The Senegalese international is a good defender, but not a top-class one, at least not yet.

Alvaro Morata’s last-minute goal made it 2-6 on aggregate, which was harsh on Napoli. Madrid deserved to go through, but the scoreline doesn’t tell the story of the tie; a tie in which the Serie A side were always competitive.

It’s important to retain perspective. This is not the end for the Vesuviani, it’s just the beginning. Amadou Diawara, Marko Rog and Elseid Hysaj will only improve from this experience. Even if - as appears likely - Sarri ends his second season at the San Paolo without a trophy, it’s surely only a matter of time before he brings silverware to Naples. That is, if President Aurelio De Laurentiis can keep his mouth shut.

In the end then, Napoli lost to a better side. They were unlucky to draw the reigning champions after winning their group. They can take heart from their performance over the two legs, and the future looks bright.

Just remember to mark Sergio Ramos next time.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.