Reina: 'Napoli fans could dream'

By Football Italia staff

Pepe Reina is glad that Napoli were able to “give our fans a dream” of being in the Champions League against Real Madrid.

Both legs ended 3-1 for the Merengues, despite Lorenzo Insigne and Dries Mertens opening the scoring.

“The first half was precisely how we dreamed it,” the goalkeeper told As.

“We started strong, immediately creating danger and stopping the Real Madrid players from keeping the ball in midfield.

“Unfortunately, we were beaten by set plays, as it’s very difficult to defend against Sergio Ramos. The hunger and determination he puts into his game are aspects that differentiate him from everyone else. It’s practically impossible to mark him in the air.

“Once we conceded one goal, we then conceded another six minutes later. At that point, a draw would’ve been useless.

“Nonetheless, I leave this evening happy because we were able to give our fans a dream and they put on an incredible spectacle for the world to see.

“It was a reward for our city and our supporters. Now we want to keep growing so we can become more and more competitive.”

