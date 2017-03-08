Juventus tracking Emre Can

By Football Italia staff

Juventus are keeping an eye on a contract dispute between Liverpool and Emre Can, reports in England suggest.

The 23-year-old central midfielder is said to want a vastly improved offer, but the Reds are dragging their heels.

According to the Daily Mirror, Coach Jurgen Klopp is not convinced that the German has fully realised his potential, and therefore an offer reflect this.

The situation is said to have alerted Bundesliga sides, with Liverpool proposing a more incentive-based deal.

With a current deal expiring in summer 2018, they run the risk of losing the player on a free transfer should talks continue to stall.

Juventus are named as one of the clubs monitoring these developments, with the Bianconeri in the market for a midfielder this summer.

The Italian press also reported that the club had sent scouts to watch the German international back in January.

