Wednesday March 8 2017
Allegri requests improved deal?
By Football Italia staff

Juventus Coach Massimiliano Allegri has reportedly laid out his contract demands in order that he remain with the side next season.

The Livorno-native has been subject to much speculation of a move to Arsenal in the summer, with Arsene Wenger’s position in doubt.

Also linked with the soon-to-be vacant spot at Barcelona, the Bianconeri are said to be keen to tie down their valuable asset.

According to Il Tempo, Allegri has requested a new four-year deal worth €5m per season and full authority when it comes to first-team matters.

This would provide an extension on his current agreement, which is due to expire in summer 2018.

The newspaper reports that the Coach has set a deadline of the end of March for the club to respond to his proposal.

