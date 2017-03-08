Abbiati: 'Donnarumma can be Buffon heir'

By Football Italia staff

Former Milan goalkeeper Christian Abbiati believes that Gianluigi Donnarumma 'has everything' to be the heir to Gianluigi Buffon.

The 39-year-old made 281 appearances for the Rossoneri before his retirement last season.

His 18-year spell with the club also included a period on loan with Juventus, a side which he believes 'always struggle' against Milan.

But what are his successor's best qualities?

"Donnarumma has everything to be the heir to Buffon, the athleticism, quality and character," Abbiati told TuttoJuve.

"He's only 18 years old, has huge room for improvement. Certainly the expectations are very high, but he’s proving his value in every game.

“He’s a humble guy, very quiet and likes to work because he knows he has to improve and always wants to do better. I see no obstacles."

