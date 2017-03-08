NEWS
Wednesday March 8 2017
Inter close to Bernardeschi deal
By Football Italia staff

Inter are reportedly close to agreeing a deal with Fiorentina for winger Federico Bernardeschi.

The 23-year-old has shone in recent performances for the Viola, also attracting reported interest from Juventus.

According to Il Messaggero, a deal for €40m has been agreed in principle, with an additional fee paid by Chinese owners the Suning group for the player’s image rights.

Now, discussions are said to be moving towards the player’s agent with a view to hammering out personal terms.

After the Nerazzurri secured young Italian midfielder Roberto Gagliardini from Atalanta in January, this latest move is seen to be part of an attempt by the owners to forge a more Italian squad.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies