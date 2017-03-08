Inter close to Bernardeschi deal

By Football Italia staff

Inter are reportedly close to agreeing a deal with Fiorentina for winger Federico Bernardeschi.

The 23-year-old has shone in recent performances for the Viola, also attracting reported interest from Juventus.

According to Il Messaggero, a deal for €40m has been agreed in principle, with an additional fee paid by Chinese owners the Suning group for the player’s image rights.

Now, discussions are said to be moving towards the player’s agent with a view to hammering out personal terms.

After the Nerazzurri secured young Italian midfielder Roberto Gagliardini from Atalanta in January, this latest move is seen to be part of an attempt by the owners to forge a more Italian squad.

