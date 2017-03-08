Ranieri returns to Florence

By Football Italia staff

Claudio Ranieri will be the guest of honour when Fiorentina take on Cagliari at the Stadio Artemio Franchi this Sunday.

The former Viola boss has been invited as part of the club’s 90th birthday celebrations, after he was sacked from Leicester last month.

The 65-year-old enjoyed great success with Fiorentina, gaining promotion to Serie A in his first season in charge during the 1993-94 campaign.

With the talents of Gabriel Batistuta and Manuel Rui Costa at his disposal, the Coach also won the Coppa Italia and the Supercoppa Italiana with the club in 1996.

Speculation has linked the former Foxes man with a return to the club in order to replace under-fire Coach Paulo Sousa at the end of the season.

Whilst such a move is said to be unlikely, Corriere dello Sport reports that the reunion will at least give Ranieri a chance to speak with sporting director Pantaleo Corvino.

