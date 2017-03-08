Dessena renews with Cagliari

By Football Italia staff

Cagliari have officially announced a contract renewal for captain Daniele Dessena.

The midfielder’s current agreement was due to expire in 2018, with the club due to reveal details of a new deal this afternoon in a Press conference attended by the player and President Thomas Giulini.

The 29-year-old signed for Cagliari back in 2009 and – after small hiatus where he played for Sampdoria – he re-signed for the club in January 2012.

"The Club is delighted that the captain will spend another part of his career bound to the red and blue shirt that he has so far honored with 165 league appearances, accompanied by 10 goals," the official statement read.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.