Dzeko: 'EL goals motivate me'

By Football Italia staff

Roma striker Edin Dzeko reveals that scoring in the Europa league ‘motivates him’ as he has achieved ‘something big’.

The Giallorossi face Lyon at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais on Thursday evening, with kick-off at 20:05 GMT.

The 30-year-old has scored two hat-tricks in the competition this season, but does he feel like he is at his peak?

"Yes, I'm 30, nearly 31, and I admit this is perhaps my best-ever season,” the Bosnian told Uefa.com.

"I don't feel like a 30-year-old. I'm in top form and I'm ready, which hasn't happened by accident. I work hard, before and after training.

"Scoring three goals in one game is not easy, but when I do it in the Europa League it motivates me because I know I've achieved something big.

"It motivates me to keep scoring. I think those are my only two hat-tricks in the Europa League and I hope there are many more to come.

"When I scored my first hat-trick against Viktoria Plzeň, I took the match ball home and my daughter Una immediately took it and didn't want to let go; she played with it all day.

"Of course, I then dedicated the second hat-trick to her."

How does it feel to work with a legend like Francesco Totti?

"He means everything to Roma. When you're at the stadium for a game where he's not playing from the start and the fans see him warm up, they go crazy. The atmosphere cranks up a notch.

"Totti is a legend of Roma and Rome, but when you talk with him you'd never know that he is such a star because he is a cool guy who treats everyone well. It's simply an honour to play with him."

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.