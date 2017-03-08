Milan seek clarification over funds

By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest that Milan will require clarification over the origin of funds coming from China as a takeover is re-attempted.

Work is continuing as the two parties try once again to close the deal after countless postponements.

Proposers Sino-Europe Sports are said to be required to pay another €100m by this Friday in order that the deal go ahead.

Now, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, current owner Silvio Berlusconi, backed by his holding company Fininvest, is seeking further assurances in order to comply with anti-money laundering regulations.

The report suggests that an added condition imposed by Milan will see consortium frontman Li Yonghong required to provide documents related to traceability of money from his personal account.

The additional €100m due to be paid by Friday is said to be on top of the €200m already deposited, with a further €220m necessary to finalise closing. Now, estimates suggest that the end to the deal may slip to mid-April.

