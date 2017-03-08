UEFA gives Mertens an OG

By Football Italia staff

UEFA have decided to attribute Real Madrid’s second goal as an own-goal by Napoli forward Dries Mertens.

After scoring the opening goal once again in the second leg of the tie, the Partenopei succumbed to the same 3-1 scoreline at the Stadio San Paolo.

This led to an aggregate defeat of 2-6, which saw Los Merengues advance to the quarter-finals of the competition.

The goal was attributed to Madrid defender Sergio Ramos on the night, in what appeared to be his second goal of the evening.

Taking a deflection off Mertens, it initially appeared as though Ramos had scored an almost identical header the previous one that had levelled the scoring.

This has now been adjudged to have been an own goal, which means the Belgian netted at both ends on the night.



Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.