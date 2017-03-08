Mrs. Bonucci: 'We considered City'

By Football Italia staff

Martina Maccari, wife of Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci revealed that 'they considered the offer from Manchester City'.

After discussing the infamous argument with Coach Max Allegri and the Torino allegiance of their son Lorenzo, she also went on to reveal one of the Italian international's vices.

"Leonardo is greedy, he can’t resist Tiramisu!" Martina told Tuttosport.

"But he gets rid of it the next day when he runs."

What is home life like in the Bonucci household?

"I made them discover the beauty of communication: at first there was a wall of silence. At home he’s often on the couch, playing with the kids.

"He’s a great father. His argument with Allegri? I was sorry to see him in the stands, sitting on a stool, because I know how keen he is to play.

"The important thing, as both have said, is that things have returned to normal. Leonardo is very calm.

"Manchester City? Obviously we talked about it between us. The ' go or not go' discussion lasted a day, unfortunately after that we had much more serious thoughts than [Pep] Guardiola.

"Matteo was sick, it changed our lives.

"My son Lorenzo supports Toro? Yes, his loyalty comes from his best friend at nursery.

"The first time he said ‘Forza Toro’ at home we turned around in amazement.

"Me and Leonardo told him to feel free to cheer for whoever he wants. Lorenzo's idol is [Andrea] Belotti. Just before Christmas we met him in in the centre of Turin and he was so excited."

