Jorginho agent: 'We respect Sarri'

By Football Italia staff

The agent of Napoli midfielder Jorginho reveals the player ‘respects the choices of the Coach’ after being left out of their tie with Real Madrid.

After great success in the centre of the park last term, the Italian international has suffered from a lack of minutes this term, largely due to the emergence of Amadou Diawara.

The Guinean started in the Champions League on Tuesday evening, but what did the player's representative think of the match?

"Napoli tried, the crowd was number one in Italy,” agent Joao Santos told Tuttomercatoweb.

“I’ve never seen a crowd with determination and love like they had in Naples, but Real Madrid are at another level.

"The Coach makes his choices, we simply respect them. What counts is how many games he will play between now and May. Hopefully he will play against Crotone."

Will Jorginho move on in the summer after this season’s frustrations?

"No, we think not. Now the intention is to stay in Naples. If proposals come along we would assess them. But I am certain that Jorginho will be a regular starter at Napoli."

