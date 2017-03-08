Buffon: ‘Treble is difficult’

By Football Italia staff

Juventus captain Gianluigi Buffon warns the treble is “difficult” and reveals he “wholeheartedly” supported Napoli last night.

The Bianconeri are eight points clear at the top of Serie A, hold a 3-1 lead in the Coppa Italia semi-final and are in pole position to reach the Champions League Quarter-Finals.

However, the goalkeeper is keen to avoid expectations getting out of control.

“‘Treble’ is a challenging and difficult word to say,” Buffon told Mediaset Premium.

“I think you really do need to think big, but you need to keep your feet firmly planted on the ground too.

“Nothing should be ruled-out for teams like Juventus, Real Madrid or Bayern Munich; but always with our feet firmly on the ground and working with a lot of humility.

“If you say humble, no dream is out of reach, but if we only win the Scudetto then it wouldn’t be a disappointment.”

Buffon also revealed he was cheering on Napoli in their Champions League defeat to Real Madrid last night.

“Napoli excited me, I say this in no uncertain terms and with no reservations, I was cheering for them wholeheartedly, just as I did in the first leg.

“I respect them so much, they have a very good Coach [Maurizio Sarri] and a really nice style of play.

“They played on par for 50-55 minutes and only specific moments meant that Real got a big win.

“That shouldn’t detract from the value of Napoli, and the fact that I was inclined toward Napoli and behind them.”

