Wednesday March 8 2017
 Vidal: ‘Juventus in the final!’
By Football Italia staff

Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal “hopes to meet Juventus” in the Champions League final.

The Chilean left the Bianconeri to move to Germany in the summer of 2015, and hopes to renew acquaintances in Cardiff later this year.

“Juventus are a very strong team,” Vidal said in an interview with Premium Sport.

“Against Porto they showed they want to win the Champions League and they’ll surely be in the Quarter-Finals. I hope to meet Juventus in the final.”

