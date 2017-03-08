Tardelli: ‘I didn’t win at Heysel’

By Football Italia staff

Former Juventus midfielder Marco Tardelli says “I’ve never won the European Cup”, due to the Heysel tragedy.

The 1985 European Cup final between the Bianconeri and Liverpool was marred by violence, with 39 Juve supporters killed when English fans charged the opposing supporters, who were then crushed against a wall.

Due to public order concerns, the match went ahead and Juventus won the match 1-0, but one club legend can’t bring himself to recognise the win.

“I’ve never won the European Cup,” Tardelli said at an event to benefit earthquake victims.

“That is, I’ve won it but I haven’t… won it. I don’t recognise it.”

Tardelli also discussed the future of current Coach Massimiliano Allegri.

“A lot of people must not remember him reaching the Champions League final. Sometimes I hear criticism of him, and honestly it gets on my nerves.

“I hope he stays at Juventus for a long time.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.