Hamsik: ‘Napoli hold heads high’

By Football Italia staff

Napoli captain Marek Hamsik reflects on the Real Madrid defeat - “we lost on the pitch, but not in the head”.

The Partenopei had the Champions League holders rattled in the first half, but ultimately went down 3-1 in front of a sold out San Paolo.

“We’ve shown that we can even do better than Real Madrid, one of the best teams in the world,” Hamsik wrote on his official website.

“The team played a great game, though there’s disappointment with the second half. In six minutes we conceded two goals from corners.

“We lost on the pitch, but not in the head. The game saw us lose, but it showed that we can play well against the best teams in the world.

“Now we’ll think of Crotone, we still have the League and the Coppa Italia to play for.”

