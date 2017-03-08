Buffon: ‘Shut up, go home and improve’

By Football Italia staff

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon hits back at recent controversy - “shut up, go home and improve”.

Following the Bianconeri’s recent wins over Inter and Napoli, there has been outrage over refereeing decisions, and the Italy captain has called for an end to it.

“I’ve often found that questions from journalists or articles in the media are designed to create bad feeling or tense situations, to get under the skin of fans,” Buffon explained to Mediaset.

“In this case, no, the opposite happened. The media has been very good at relieving tension and we insiders must examine our own conscience.

“We need to do that because I’ve seen interviews which made me feel gruesome, creating controversies out of things which were almost non-existent.

“I can understand controversy over things which are true, but with these things you need to shut up, go home and improve.

“If you want to create non-existent incidents and wave the white handkerchiefs, that means you’re completely out of order and I can’t appreciate or respect you.”

