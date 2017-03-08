Genesio: ‘Lyon can hurt Roma’

By Football Italia staff

Lyon Coach Bruno Genesio admits playing Roma is “a difficult draw” but “we want to cause them problems”.

The Giallorossi face the Ligue 1 side at Parc OL tomorrow, in the first leg of their Europa League Last 16 tie.

“We’re a long way from the podium in the League,” Genesio acknowledged in his pre-match Press conference. “We hope to repeat what Sevilla did last season, but first we have to deal with Roma.

“Winning the Europa League is very difficult, this is a difficult draw but we have the ambition to play two very good games. We respect Roma, but we want to cause them problems.

“The game of the season? Definitely so far, yes. We’ll give our all to overcome Roma.

“Did we want to avoid Roma and Manchester United? That’s difficult to answer, Roma and Manchester United are two strong teams. We want to go through and to do that we’ll need to beat them.

“We’ve watched videos of Roma and we’ll try to do our best. Roma are coming off two defeats in a row and will want to react, we’ll have to try and stop them.”

Lyon have already faced Juventus this season, will that experience be valuable for this tie?

“Yes, but there are differences. We need to create and have balance in the game. We’ll need patience but also balance.

“It’s always very hard against Italian teams from a tactical point of view, it will be important not to concede a goal.

“So we’ll sit back? No, we’re an attacking team. I’ll tell my forwards to come back, win the ball and start over.”

