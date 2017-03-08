Lacazette: ‘Dzeko a top striker’

By Football Italia staff

Lyon forward Alexandre Lacazette describes Roma’s Edin Dzeko as “one of the top strikers”.

The two sides meet at Parc OL tomorrow for the first leg of their Europa League Last 16 tie, and Lacazette attended the pre-match Press conference alongside Coach Bruno Genesio.

“He [Dzeko] is a few centimetres taller than me,” Lacazette noted.

“He’s one of the top strikers. He’s better in the air and I’m a bit faster.

"My future? I won't talk about the transfer market."

Lacazette also discussed the tie with the Giallorossi, and believes the Ligue 1 side can progress.

“I’m glad to be part of this group and we want to please our fans. I have confidence in our attacking capabilities.

“We have a chance, even if Roma are a great team. I know I’ll get a few passes, I hope to be able to take advantage of the chances that will be created.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.