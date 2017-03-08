NEWS
Wednesday March 8 2017
Sosa: ‘Difficult game for Milan’
By Football Italia staff

Jose Sosa insists “it’s not just Milan” who struggle at Juventus Stadium, ahead of a “very difficult game” on Friday.

The Rossoneri haven’t beaten the Old Lady in Turin since the new stadium opened, leading Mediaset Premium to suggest a hoodoo.

“It’s not just Milan,” Sosa pointed out in an interview with Premium Sport.

“It’s a very difficult game but we have to think of ourselves and continue to play this way. It will be a very important match for us.

“Paulo Dybala or Gonzalo Higuain? It’s hard to say, I’m glad that they’re both from Argentina so we can use them for the national team.”

