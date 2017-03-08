Buffon: ‘Donnarumma is exceptional’

By Football Italia staff

Gianluigi Buffon praises his namesake, Milan goalkeeper Donnarumma - “he’s proving himself to be something different”.

The 18-year-old has been the Rossoneri’s number one since the age of 16, and is seen as Buffon’s heir in the Italy squad.

“He really is a goalkeeper who is proving himself to be something different from the others,” the Juventus captain enthused in an interview with Sky.

“He’s an exception. Like all exceptions, he’s young and advancing very quickly, he’s had a wonderful season up to now.”

Buffon also discussed Leonardo Bonucci, who bought dinner for his teammates after insulting Coach Massimiliano Allegri.

“That’s Leo, he’s a lad who can get things wrong but if he does so he doesn’t mean to, he always wants the best for the team.

“He’s generous, he’s positive for the group and with the dinner he’s got everyone on the same boat.”

Finally, the goalkeeper reiterated his stance about the controversy following the Inter and Napoli games.

“There wasn’t only the Coppa Italia [against Napoli], there was also another a week before which left me aghast,” Buffon said, referring to the Inter game.

“When you cling to nothing I’m not with you, I can’t accept exploitation like that.

“And I also have to say that, unlike other times, I really liked how the media dealt with it, they didn’t blow up controversies and tension which, I repeat, made no sense.”

