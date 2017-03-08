Nainggolan: ‘Roma still in the running’

By Football Italia staff

Radja Nainggolan points out Roma “haven’t thrown everything away” after two defeats in a row.

The Giallorossi lost to city rivals Lazio in the Coppa Italia, before Saturday’s defeat to Napoli allowed Juventus to move eight points clear at the top of Serie A.

“I think some criticism is normal,” Nainggolan said in the Press conference ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Lyon in the Europa League.

“In the end though, we’ve lost two games we haven’t thrown everything away. We can turn it around in the Coppa Italia, and in the League we’ve always been second.

“I think we’re having a great season, we’re still in the running for everything. The defeats definitely hurt, so now it’s time to us to prove we can do better, and we must to better.”

