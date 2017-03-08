Agent: ‘Koulibaly could leave’

By Football Italia staff

Kalidou Koulibaly’s agent warns “it’s difficult to say 100 per cent” that his client will stay at Napoli this summer.

The centre-back was heavily linked with Chelsea in the summer, but ultimately remained at San Paolo and signed a new contract.

However, it appears that is not enough to make it certain that he’ll still be with the Partenopei next season.

“For the moment we won’t speak about the future,” Bruno Satin told Tuttomercatoweb.

“With a President [Aurelio De Laurentiis] like that, declaring certain things, it’s difficult for us to say 100 per cent that we’ll stay next year.

“The Real Madrid match? He’s sorry for the elimination, but he’s calm about the rest of the season.

“There’s a Coppa Italia match to play with Juventus, and a League to finish off, even though winning the Scudetto is almost impossible.”

